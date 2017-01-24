Home sales dip, but housing market ends 2016 on high note

× Expand Feverpitched Getty Images/iStockphoto 462351019 Home For Sale Real Estate Sign in Front of Beautiful New House.

According to the latest report from the Illinois Realtors, statewide home sales in December 2016 totaled 11,629 homes sold, down 2.8 percent from 11,969 in December 2015.

The statewide median price in December was $174,900, up 6 percent from December 2015 when the median price was $165,000. The year-end median price reached $184,000, up 6.4 percent from $173,000 in 2015.

“Home sales numbers likely would have been stronger in 2016 had there simply been enough inventory to satisfy demand,” Illinois Realtors President Doug Carpenter said. “That said, Illinois home sellers are finding in many cases they can get a premium price and that they are able to sell their homes quickly, a trend we see extending in to 2017.”

The time it took to sell a home in December averaged 66 days statewide, down from 74 days a year ago.

The monthly average commitment rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage was 4.2 percent in December 2016, an increase from the 3.77 percent the previous month and up from 3.95 percent in December 2015.

“Consumers appear to be waiting to see what the new president and Congress plan for the economy,” Geoffrey J.D. Hewings, director of the Regional Economics Applications Laboratory of the University of Illinois, said. “As a result, it may be several months before there is an appreciable impact on the housing market. Prices and sales are expected to continue experiencing modest gains over the first quarter.”

