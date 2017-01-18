HVAC business receives award

Collinsville-based HVAC company Viviano Heating & Air Conditioning Inc. is a recipient of the 2016 Best of Collinsville Award in the Heating & Cooling Equipment Sales & Service category.

This award identifies local businesses that have achieved success providing excellent service to their customers and community.

Don Viviano, owner of Vivano HVAC, said he was happy to learn that Viviano was winner of this year’s award.

“We have a great staff of hardworking, dedicated employees that believe the customer comes first,” he said. “Receiving this award by the Collinsville community makes me even more proud of our team and the services we provide.”

Viviano also stated programs like this one can help local and small businesses receive recognition that goes beyond traditional marketing.

“Receiving the Best of Collinsville Award demonstrates that our hard work is being acknowledged on a larger scale and we are so thankful for that,” he said.

The Collinsville Award Program believes these exceptional companies help make the Collinsville area a great place to live, work and play. Various sources of information were gathered and analyzed to choose the winners in each category. The Collinsville Award Program focuses on quality, not quantity. Winners are determined based on the information gathered both internally by the Collinsville Award Program and data provided by third parties. For more information on the Collinsville Award Program, contact publicrelations@myawardcenter.org.

vivianoair.com