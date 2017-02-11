Iconic Alton properties change hands

ALTON | Alton attorney John Simmons continues as a catalyst for growth and innovation around the town where his roots are planted deep.

Once again, Simmons is hoping to help Alton’s economy grow with recent property transactions officially announced Friday, Feb. 3.

Simmons, Todd Adamitis and other shareholders of Giant City Properties LLC have acquired the Millers Mutual building at 111 E. Fourth St. in Alton; the closing was Jan. 31. Simmons is the major shareholder in Giant City Properties.

Both Simmons and Adamitis have great aspirations for the Millers building.

“We are planning to make improvements to

the iconic Alton building with the hopes of bringing strong and successful businesses to the downtown Alton area,” Simmons said. “Along with the new business, we also will bring more parking to downtown, which is sorely needed, with this acquisition.”

“Anybody can be a good tenant, and we welcome any good business that wants to come to downtown Alton,” Adamitis said.

The Millers building is currently 25 percent leased, and both Simmons and Adamitis expressed that they want it to be 100 percent as quickly as possible. Current tenants include Alton Securities, Land of Lincoln Legal Assistance, Crane Insurance and A&S Kinard.

The renovations they are planning include roof work, plumbing, HVAC and asbestos abatement.

“We are willing to build to suit for the right tenant, even if a significant build-out is in order,” Adamitis said.

He said the former Millers Mutual site started in the late 1920s, and was expanded in 1935, 1955, 1967 and most recently in 1977.

“The building is rich with the history of Alton,” Simmons said.

A millstone placed in the 1800s stands out in front of the building.

At 110,000 square feet that encompasses five floors including the basement, a former cafeteria space and ample parking, the location is ideal for entrepreneurs and franchisees from just about every genre or market.

“The A-plus river views and proximity to Alton City Hall make the opportunity for a business to be here pretty irresistible,” Adamitis said.

“And the cafeteria could host several different types of food and restaurant offerings, especially given the closeness of Marquette Catholic High School and other establishments, businesses and office buildings nearby,” Simmons said.

Each floor is approximately 20,000 square feet, and the entire fourth floor is empty. Simmons and Adamitis noted it too can be divided to suit, but also might make for “a very impressive single-lease spot” for the right business.

Both short- and long-term leases are an option for prospective tenants, and Giant City Properties is offering very attractive lease rates.

“Similar places in St. Louis lease for upward of $25 per square foot, but you can come over here for a lot less,” Adamitis said. “You can’t beat the opportunities being afforded from being in this first-class building and location.”

Anyone interested in opportunities at the Millers building should contact Adamitis at (618) 407-7760.

Simmons also shared that he has donated the former post office building at the corner of Third and Alby streets, near Alton City Hall, to Hugh Halter for a new nonprofit organization. Halter has said more information will be coming in May regarding next steps for the building and the organization. Simmons’ business venture known as Alton Encore Properties LLC purchased the building in October 2015.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter