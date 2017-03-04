Indelible by design

× Expand Photo by David Colburn Craig Johnson has been tattooing professionally since 1991 and recognizes the importance of being open to any tattoo style. He says he hopes HandMade Tattoos, which opened Feb. 7 in Wood River, will not only bring more business to town but also help him maintain his reputation for consistent quality work.

In his 26 years as professional tattoo artist, Craig Johnson has learned a thing or two about the trade.

Most notably, he knows to be both humble and open to new trends.

“Things change quickly in this business,” he says. “Fads bounce from one genre to another, and people’s tastes change very radically.”

Fascinated with tattoos from an early age, Johnson got his first at the age of 12 and was hooked. When setting up his new shop in Wood River, finding the right name was a natural.

“Most of the cool stuff being produced right now is being produced by hand,” he says.

Before opening HandMade Tattoos on Feb. 7 at 17 E. Ferguson Ave., Johnson owned two previous shops in the Riverbend. He says the new location appealed to him for a couple of reasons.

“Besides being affordable, it’s a good pivot point between Alton and Edwardsville, and it’s easily accessible from the highway,” he says. “Hopefully the shop will bring more business to Wood River. We’ve got a cool little town here.”

One distinguishing feature from other local shops is its hours. While many shops run from noon to 8 p.m., Johnson operates from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursdays.

“I’ve worked until 9 or 10 p.m. in the past, and these earlier hours are much better for my family life,” he says.

Johnson also tends to avoid “Friday the 13th” specials and the like as a matter of principle.

“I find it to be counterproductive to professional tattooing when you rush people in and out doing $15 tattoos,” he says.

At a rate of $100 per hour, Johnson makes a point of covering any and every style with the same unwavering attention to detail. Even after winning three awards for his portrait of Ash from “Evil Dead,” he refuses to let himself be pigeonholed into any specific genre. In his two decades of experience, Johnson has covered nearly everything, and with a number of positive testimonials on HandMade Tattoos’ Facebook page.

That willingness to branch out is essential, in Johnson’s eyes.

“My work is pretty even-keel,” he says. “I don’t try to rush anybody in or out, and I try not to kill people on the price.”

For beginning tattoo artists, Johnson shares some sage advice.

“Find a mentor qualified in the job — someone that’s been tattooing for a long time — and be loyal to them,” he says. “There’s no loyalty in the world anymore.

“The goal should always be to produce quality tattoos and to make the customer happy,” he says. “It’s not about being the biggest or best tattoo artist. Avoid the fame stuff. Stay humble, stay grounded, take criticism and don’t let compliments inflate your ego.”

At the end of the day, Johnson simply wants to provide a service to the Riverbend. His goal isn’t to overshadow other artists and shops, but to bring in customers who want to see their ideas brought to life with the assurance that the sketches of their minds are in good hands.

For more information, call (217) 730-7139 or visit the Facebook page.

facebook.com/TattoosbyCraigJohnson

