Insurance agency takes April’s small business honor

× Expand RiverBend Growth Association representatives present the Small Business of the Month award at State Farm Insurance & Financial Services - Karen Wilson.

GODFREY — The RiverBend Growth Association has named State Farm Insurance & Financial Services - Karen Wilson as its Small Business of the Month.

The RiverBend Growth Association selects a small business to honor each month. Winners are selected based on a scoring system that awards points for number of years in business, number of employees, overcoming adversity and community service.

For information on State Farm Insurance & Financial Services - Karen Wilson, contact them at (618) 466-5774 or visit them online at KarenWilsonInsurance.com.

The public can nominate small businesses for the award at growthassociation.com/page/recognitions-and-awards/.

The RiverBend Growth Association is the chamber of commerce and economic development organization for the 11 communities known as the Riverbend. For information, call (618) 467-2280.

