Integrity Healthcare Communities rebranding therapy program

Almost 1,000 employees of Integrity Healthcare Communities will wear matching T-shirts and host parties Tuesday in their facilities.

The employees will celebrate the rollout of a new branding program for an existing product. ZOOM! Revved Up Rehab is an accelerated therapy program. After a stroke, surgery or a traumatic accident, the program’s goal is to return loved ones to their homes as soon as possible.

“With highly skilled licensed therapists, we provide physical, occupational and speech therapy, and we work diligently to optimize the outcome for our residents,” an Integrity Healthcare Communities press release states.

Families are often faced with life-changing challenges after a loved one has experienced trauma. Surgeries, auto accidents, falls, strokes, heart attacks or the debilitating effects of cancer — all leave patients with the need to reduce pain while they rebuild strength and mobility. The therapy program aims to put that process on the fast track.

Local Integrity Healthcare Communities facilities are in Alton, 3523 Wickenhauser; Godfrey, 1623 West Delmar; and Wood River, 393 Edwardsville Road.

