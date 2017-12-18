Interior designer joins Alton company

ALTON — Riverbend Kitchen and Millwork General Manager Deehan Coffman has announced the addition of interior designer Erin Hampton to the company team.

Hampton graduated from Jersey Community High School in 2008. She joined the U.S. Navy, where she proudly served her country for five years. The Navy provided her with the opportunity to travel the world and meet truly amazing people. Among these was the opportunity to participate in the refurbishing of a hospital in Ghana, Africa. Seeing the joy and excitement in the faces of the locals and the hospital’s employees upon the project’s completion proved to be a life-altering experience and provided direction for life after the Navy.

After completing her enlistment, Hampton enrolled in The Art Institute of St. Louis and earned a bachelor’s degree in interior design. While attending college, she worked as an assistant designer for Becky Robbins Designs. This position enabled her to utilize her formal education and secure hands-on experience in the industry.

Building on her former successes, Hampton has now accepted the position of interior design sales associate with RKM. This decision was made with RKM’s strategic move to expand its products and services. With Hampton’s addition to the staff, RKM will now offer professional design services that include color consultations, space planning, decorating, and more.

