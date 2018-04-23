Islands ambassador

Polynesian Breeze owner Michele Goldsmith has been working with the Illinois Small Business Development Center for the Metro East at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville since last summer to prepare and perfect her business. Goldsmith will soon open Polynesian Breeze in Collinsville and introduce customers to Polynesian culture with treats such as shave ice.

The Polynesian Breeze idea first came from an experience Goldsmith had when patronizing an ice cream truck. Her husband, William, regularly reminisces about home and misses his culture, so Goldsmith decided to bring the culture to him. Shave ice is a triple-layer dessert with the texture of snow that is mostly found in Hawaii and is of Polynesian origin.

Goldsmith says SBDC Director Jo Ann DiMaggio May was helpful with referrals for Realtors and possible lenders. Goldsmith is also quite happy to be in contact with Community Development Director David Bookless of the city of Collinsville.

DiMaggio May comforted Goldsmith that she would be there for assistance and gave her a sense of direction with the process.

“It was nice to have her there for help, and she was always available to answer my questions any time of day,” Goldsmith said.

DiMaggio May provided helpful referrals, feedback on Goldsmith’s business plan and goals, and offered marketing and networking recommendations.

Goldsmith knows she can give a one-of-a-kind experience because the Midwest is not familiar with shave ice and Polynesian culture. She wants people who have visited the Islands to eat it with that nostalgic feeling of a relaxing vacation. She also wants the Metro East to experience the authenticity, flavors and flair that only Polynesian Breeze can bring to the area.

Shave ice starts with an optional ice cream base, topped with thinly shaved ice off a block, and drizzled with authentic Hawaiian flavors, to which you can add the last layer of optional toppings. The most popular topping added is called a snow cap — sweetened condensed milk. Additional topping choices are fresh fruits, Azuki bean and Mochi balls.

Other products will be offered such as Kona coffee, which will come in regular, vanilla macadamia nut and chocolate macadamia nut flavors. Goldsmith will also feature Honolulu cookies, a distinctive Islands treat, along with many other snack options.

The company will have people of Polynesian culture performing occasionally, including Nyssa Collins, a former contestant on the television show “X-Factor” in New Zealand and Australia.

Looking to the future, Goldsmith sees Polynesian Breeze becoming a franchise as she spreads awareness and the experience of Polynesian culture. Polynesian Breeze’s Collinsville location will share a parking lot with Swing City Music on the corner of Illinois 159 and the Beltline.

Contact Polynesian Breeze on Facebook, Instagram and Ink361 (similar to Instagram). For more information, visit the website.

