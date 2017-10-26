It’s Raining Zen to host fair this weekend

ALTON — It’s Raining Zen will host its 1,000 Days of Zen Psychic and Crystal Fair from Oct. 28-29 in the grand ballroom of the historic Mineral Springs Hotel at 301 E. Broadway.

The event begins at 11 a.m. and ends at 6 p.m. Saturday, but there are other events scheduled through the evening. The event begins at noon and ends at 5 p.m. Sunday.

One of the highlights of the weekend will be the release of the latest book by paranormal author Mike Ricksecker. In this third volume of “Encounters With The Paranormal,” readers will learn more about more haunted houses, supernatural creatures, messages from pets from the other side, haunted history, experiences during paranormal investigations, psychic experiences, and more, including a dedicated section to the haunted historic Mineral Springs Hotel.

At 7 p.m. Saturday, participants will enjoy an acoustic percussion concert and sound healing with the percussion band Amalghemy. The band most recently performed at Alton Main Street’s Mississippi Earthtones Festival. Following the band’s performance, It’s Raining Zen will host a paranormal investigation of the historic Mineral Springs Hotel. Reservations and an additional fee are required to participate in the investigation.

Throughout the weekend, participants will experience breakout sessions and discussions — topics will include mediumship, shamanism, paranormal investigations, and haunted history.

Admission is $5 and refreshments will be available.

For more information, contact Dave Nunnally at dave@itsrainingzen.com or (618) 717-0546.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter