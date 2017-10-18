IT transformation

× Expand Photo by David Colburn (From left) Department Manager Jeff Evans, Chairman and CEO Candice Fowler, and President Lisa McQuade stand at the entrance of Donco Electrical LLC, home of the recently rebranded Fowler Technology Services. The company is looking to solidify its name as a “one-stop shop” for business’ technological needs.

Roughly five years after being purchased by Donco Electrical LLC, Wood River’s former Phone Masters was rebranded to Fowler Technology Services, a company that unites the former JF Electric information technology (IT) group, Donco Electrical IT group, Phone Masters and five IT professionals from across the industry.

Now three months old, the company looks to solidify its name as a “one-stop shop” for the community’s technological needs.

Department Manager Jeff Evans said some of the earliest challenges were those many companies encounter when starting out: building a portfolio of product and service offerings.

“We’ve taken a lot of care to develop strategic partnerships with technology leaders,” Evans said. “We’re excited to spread the word about the formation of the company.”

With more than 150 years of technology experience between FTS’ 19-person staff, the company’s employees sport a broad knowledge base that allows them to offer complete technology solutions with improved customer service.

“Our experience, along with our ability to provide enterprise solutions at heavily reduced cost to businesses of all sizes, sets us apart from other IT companies,” Evans said.

With an entirely local staff working at 200 Lakefront Parkway in Edwardsville, FTS is part of the much larger Edwardsville-based organization Donco Electrical Construction LLC, whose 300-plus employees are also generally local.

“The transition from Phone Masters to FTS has been seamless, allowing us to offer both enterprise-level IT products and services along with communications products and services previously provided by Phone Masters to both new and existing customers,” Evans said.

FTS offers a wide range of practical services to clients. For example, managed services provides businesses a 19-person IT staff for a budgeted monthly price and specialty offerings such as hosted and premise-based phone systems, voice and internet service, network security, virtualization, security cameras, and more.

FTS aims to become the first answer to the many questions prompted by technology.

“We look forward to strategic growth alongside our community,” Evans said. “We’re dedicated to bringing outstanding solutions, great value, and quality customer service to area business for many years to come.”

