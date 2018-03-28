Joe’s Market Basket to expand to Missouri

× Expand The Stevens family

Edwardsville-based Joe’s Market Basket will add a new garden center location in St. Peters, Mo.

This will be their first Missouri location and the fifth Joe’s Market Basket store since opening their doors in 1971. Family-owned and operated, Joe’s Market Basket has been serving customers in the Metro East for more than 45 years.

The latest Joe’s Market Basket location will be at 5130 Mexico Road in St. Peters, inhabiting a space once occupied by Koening’s Nursery.

“When the location became available, it seemed like an ideal opportunity to expand our reach into a new community, sharing our company philosophy and comprehensive line of landscaping and nursery products,” said Jason Stevens, co-owner of Joe’s Market Basket. “My dad, Joe, started the garden center in Edwardsville because he saw a need for quality garden products and services and he worked hard to always put the customer first. We continue that tradition today.”

Stevens anticipates the new store will be ready for the upcoming spring planting season, with a grand opening planned for Saturday, May 5. The storefront will have a fresh new look, offering customers more than one acre of nursery items to choose from. The existing space is approximately 8,000 square feet with a greenhouse as well as landscaping material. Delivery will also be available at the St. Peters location.

Jason and his brother, Clay, have both worked at the family business since a young age, learning planting and landscaping techniques they share with their staff. They say their extensive experience in gardening and landscaping, as well as their knowledge of the business, will benefit the St. Peters community and surrounding areas.

For more information, visit the website, call (618) 656-9055 or visit a Joe’s Market Basket store in Edwardsville, Godfrey, Troy and O’Fallon.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter