Keeping up spirits

In an era of quality microbrew options across the Riverbend, one trio looks to the clear alternative.

With more than half a century of combined experience in engineering, chemistry, and food science related to ethanol production, B.T.O. Distillers provides Bethalto with a craft vodka worth celebrating through Bluestem Vodka.

“The three of us have been longtime friends and have always had a passion for beer, wine, and spirits,” said Brian, one-third of B.T.O. Distillers alongside Tony and Caleb Ogden. “The friendship started when we all met while working in various large-scale ethanol production fields for many years.”

The three visited a wealth of microdistilleries and carefully studied the trends of the industry to reach an intriguing conclusion: “We realized the craft distilling industry is in the same position as the early 1990s microbrewing movement that has only recently plateaued almost 30 years later,” Brian said.

“At a trade show in June of 2014, we looked at each other and knew we had to start something now or we would be at this trade show every year for the next 20 years, regretting not taking a chance,” he said.

With interest in the venture quickly gathering steam across the area, the trio faced down early challenges. Officially opening in April, the distillery is a project three years in the making.

“Production was the easy part given our knowledge, expertise, and our designed process, but we quickly realized that marketing is absolutely critical for a vodka brand to succeed,” Brian said.

Hailing from backgrounds in engineering and chemistry, the trio admit they were on an initially steep learning curve with marketing and designing the brand.

“If you have a great product, it doesn’t necessarily sell itself because of how competitive the market is with the bigger brands,” Brian said.

The choice to produce vodka is not only personal, but also practical. As a young distillery, options such as whiskey and bourbon were immediately off the table because of the aging requirement and hefty costs for barrels. Brian said because of the sheer time involved with aging “it is not possible for new distilleries to offer a whiskey or bourbon for many years.”

The trio was also devoted to using a locally sourced grain from the start, eliminating the sugar cane needed for rum and agave plant required for tequila. Torn between vodka and gin, the three opted for vodka with the long-term plan of delving into other liquors such as whiskey and gin once the distillery takes off.

“Vodka is the most challenging alcohol in a lot of respects because of the pureness required,” Brian said. Impurities are what separate the superb from the subpar in the world of vodka, causing a bad smell, unpleasant after-taste and “the dreaded hangover.”

With their collective education and experience, the three were able to design a process to maximize purity.

“Reducing contamination and stressors on the yeast that result in impurities during fermentation is absolutely critical,” Brian explained. “Less impurities to start with before distillation equals less time and effort to remove those impurities effectively. This is why, with limited resources, we designed a great process we refer to as the ‘submarine process.’

“Our fermenter, heat exchangers, distillation column are all combined into one,” he said. “Most distilleries will have multiple different tanks which they pump with hoses from one tank to the next. Each time a product is put into a hose, it is exposed to contamination risk. We have eliminated that risk and, as a result, have a purer alcohol.”

At the moment, B.T.O. Distillers is focused on getting the word out through educational weekend tours of the distillery, which can be booked at the website. With a plan to pick up a distributor to sell their product to bars, liquor stores, restaurants, and grocery stores, B.T.O. will have the ability to expand the reach of Bluestem Vodka quickly, and allow a growing group of curious residents the chance to taste and own a spirit that’s purely local.

B.T.O Distillers is just outside Bethalto at 5313 Illinois 140 in Moro.

bluestemvodka.com

