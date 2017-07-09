Kid-tested, Mama-approved

ROXANA — Tucked away behind Dee-Lux Diner is the village’s newest best-kept secret.

Mama T’s, at the corner of Illinois 111 and Sixth Street (the former location of the Blue Penguin), is owned and operated by local resident Tina Nation. The stand offers sno-cones in two sizes as well as an assortment of candy, ice cream and other snacks.

Dee-Lux owner Dee Laux rents the building and space to Nation, following the closing of the Blue Penguin, which was operated by Dee’s daughter, Jess.

“Dee asked my sister Tamara, who works as a waitress at the diner, if she knew anyone who wanted their own business and Tamara immediately thought of me,” Nation said. “I said ‘yes’ immediately. I have always wanted to own my own business and I am really excited about the possibilities.”

Born and raised in Alton, Nation’s full-time job is at the Casey’s General Store on Fosterburg Road.

“I work from 4 a.m. to 11 a.m., then I go home and take a nap and come down here to open by 3. Mama needs a nap,” she said, laughing. “(My husband Scott) is very supportive and is as excited about my business as I am. On his days off he comes down and sits with me when there are lulls.”

Sno-cones come in 36 flavors, including sugar-free choices. Nation is open for business daily from 3 until 9 p.m., seven days a week.

“My favorite time of day is around 7 p.m., when a family of deer, including a baby, show up at the deer park. I see them all the time,” she said.

A seasonal business, Mama T’s will close in late fall and reopen in the spring.

“(I) was told that Mama T’s was the only business to receive a 100 percent score on the health inspections from Madison County one week,” Nation said. “(That) made me feel really good.”

