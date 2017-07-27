King Law Firm opens office in East Alton

EAST ALTON — Husband-and-wife attorneys Patrick and Stephanie King have selected a charming and historic office building in the village of East Alton as their law firm’s new home.

They say they are excited about the growth of the firm, relocating to such a warm and convenient office and to a welcoming community.

The King Law Firm LLC, 205 W. Main St., is near East Alton’s municipal offices and enjoys a central location — just minutes from courts, St. Louis, and major highways and interstates.

The full-service law practice concentrates exclusively on representing individuals, families, and small businesses. While Patrick focuses his practice in personal injury, wrongful death, and criminal defense, Stephanie concentrates on estate planning, probate, and asset protection.

The Kings are collaborating with attorney Will Miller, whose practice has been in the same building for more than 10 years. Miller continues to practice personal injury and workers compensation. He also serves as corporate counsel (village attorney) for the village of East Alton.

For information, call (618) 462-8405 or visit the website or Facebook page.

KingLawFirmLLC.com

facebook.com/PatrickKingLaw

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter