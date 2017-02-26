Kitchen karma

A local couple finally have the kitchen of their dreams, but they never imagined it would end up as a national award-winning design. Neither did their designer. But that’s exactly what happened.

Dan and Joy Thornton of Godfrey were looking for the right fit for a contractor and design team to remodel their home’s kitchen so they could finally enhance their love of cooking as a couple. After shopping around, they found their general contractor in Bill Hahnekamp at Lowe’s, and the perfect match-up for a designer in Cynthia Buenger.

The couple looked at other recommended kitchen and bath shops in the area but decided to work with Lowe’s because of the design team’s enthusiasm and willingness to realize their ideas. They said they’re thankful the team was pivotal in making their dreams come true.

Hahnekamp works in the Litchfield store; Buenger is at the Alton store. Buenger’s associate from the Alton store, Randy Jackson, was also part of the project design team.

Not only did Lowe’s of Alton receive the national Designer of the Month award for the Thorntons’ project, the project is featured on Lowes.com’s inspiration page, Before & After Kitchen Makeovers, an additional honor.

“Just winning the award doesn’t get you there,” Buenger said. “It is a separate honor from the Designer of the Month award.”

For Buenger, the Thorntons’ project was a draw for her as a designer for many reasons.

“The project had a good layout, with great lighting and a contemporary rather than traditional design,” she said. “The design is definitely trendy for this area.

“The Thorntons are also artists in their own right,” which made it even more exciting for Buenger and her team. Dan and Joy Thornton are locally well-known professional photographers, owning Thornton Photography in Godfrey.

The Alton store has been open since 1998, but this is the first time it has received this type of national award. The national contest criteria is defined at the corporate level, and Lowe’s employees vote online throughout the country. Employees make their selection from 10 submissions each month, and the submissions are projects nominated by in-store designers such as Buenger.

Buenger said her position at Lowe’s is unique because it requires labor as well as design acumen and applications. She said the work she does for Lowe’s is part of a relatively new program for the store. Buenger, a Godfrey resident herself, started in her position at Lowe’s of Alton in September 2015. She completed her architectural design degree at Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey.

Two other design team members, Jackson and Ed Piper, work at the store. The team works with Lowe’s general contractor and provides designs for customers’ build-out, remodel or redesign.

“We will work with the customers on their kitchen, bath and interiors; at this point we do not do exterior design work,” Buenger explained.

“Customers can call or come in and ask about our services,” Buenger said.

The main requirement is that the customer use Lowe’s as their general contractor.

“Joy and I are both proud of how our kitchen project turned out,” Dan Thornton said. “We started to cook together a few years ago and needed this. There were some structural challenges that Lowe’s easily addressed. We had some unique requests as well that others seemed to glaze over, but Cindy and Randy really listened to what we wanted.”

Dan noted that, before the redesign, the kitchen had served more as a workspace for the Thorntons than as a place to cook.

“I love my kitchen,” Joy Thornton said. “It’s really our dream kitchen. Lowe’s was great to work with — a very easy process. They made it all work and really seemed to listen.”

