Kmart stores to close in Alton, Granite City

Sears Holdings on Wednesday told employees at Kmart stores in Alton and Granite City that the stores will close at the end of March.

The local stores are among the closures of 109 Kmarts and 42 Sears stores nationwide.

“Sears Holdings will continue to strategically and aggressively evaluate our store space and productivity, and accelerate the closing of some unprofitable stores as the company has previously announced,” a Sears Holdings press release states.

“The decision to close stores is a difficult but necessary step as we take actions to strengthen the company’s operations and fund its transformation,” the press release states. “Many of these stores have struggled with their financial performance for years and we have kept them open to maintain local jobs and in the hopes that they would turn around. But in order to meet our objective of returning to profitability, we have to make tough decisions and will continue to do so, which will give our better performing stores a chance at success. Eligible associates impacted by these store closures will receive severance and will have the opportunity to apply for open positions at area Kmart or Sears stores.”

In an email, Corporate Communications Director Howard Riefs stated the number of employees affected by the closures will not be disclosed. Most of them are part-time and hourly workers, he wrote.

Liquidation sales will begin as early Friday at all closing stores.

The local stores are at 2851 Homer Adams Parkway in Alton and 3655 Nameoki Road in Granite City.

