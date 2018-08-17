Law firm boosts cancer fight at Farm-to-Table fundraiser

Gori Julian

Gateway Center in Collinsville hosted this year’s Farm-to-Table event, highlighting delectable cuisine by local executive chefs.

As a Premier Sponsor for this event, Gori Julian & Associates donated $10,000 to raise funds for the American Cancer Society. Formed in 1913, the society is the nation’s largest community-based voluntary health organization playing a vital role in cancer research.

The event included libations from local distilleries, upscale wines, cocktails and delicious cuisine. A raffle and auction also took place along with entertainment from Midnight Piano Band. A mix of elegance but with a laid-back, casual feel, sponsors, vendors, volunteers and attendees played a key role in raising money and awareness for ACS, the American Cancer Society’s Metro East Chapter.

“It’s unusual to find anyone that hasn’t somehow been affected by cancer, whether it’s a loved one, family member or friend,” said Randy Gori, founding partner of Gori Julian & Associates. “This local event does a wonderful job raising funds that go toward cancer education, research, and patient services and we were happy to be part of the evening.”

For more information, visit the website or call toll free at (877) 456-5419.

