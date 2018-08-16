Law firm partner named to Top 40 Under 40

Sara Salger

Gori Julian & Associates P.C. partner Sara Salger was recently named to the 2018 National Trial Lawyers Top 40 Under 40 for the fourth consecutive year.

Top 40 Under 40 is an elite professional organization with invitation-only membership. Membership is determined through an extensive objective review process, including nominations from peers as well as third-party research. Members exemplify what it means to be a successful attorney with a dedicated focus on clients. The 40 Under 40 network collaborates and strives for continuous improvement in the attorneys’ respective areas of expertise.

“We are proud of Sara and her continued accomplishments, especially this distinguished honor,” said Randy Gori, founding partner of Gori Julian. “I feel lucky to have her on our team and serving our clients with the utmost diligence, respect and dignity.”

Salger has worked with Gori Julian & Associates since the firm was founded and is licensed to practice law in both Illinois and Missouri. In addition to Top 40 Under 40, Salger was named to Super Lawyers’ Rising Stars list and to the Get to Know m.e. People to Watch list.

For more information, visit the website or call (877) 456-5419.

