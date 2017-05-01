Law firm secures settlement for injured worker

EDWARDSVILLE — The law firm of Walton Telken Foster LLC has secured a $350,000 settlement in permanency for an Illinois man injured in a 2009 workplace incident in Coulterville, Ill.

This is an addition to the $333,667 in benefits already paid for time off work and for payment of medical bills which totaled more than $800,000.

Attorney Ronald J. Foster Jr. of Walton Telken Foster, pursued a workers compensation claim on behalf of Rodney Jackson after he suffered permanent injury in a 50-foot fall at Rock Branch Iron Works. Jackson fell from a lift at the iron manufacturing site and sustained severe injuries to his head and body. As a result of the trauma, he spent weeks in a medically induced coma. After extensive rehabilitation, his condition has stabilized, but he will require medical care for the rest of his life.

“Rodney’s recovery from such a horrible accident is nothing short of a miracle,” said Foster, who fought to ensure that Jackson received payment for the time he was off work. Foster also ensured all of Jackson’s medical bills were paid in a timely manner to avoid delay in his rehabilitation. Jackson’s total medical bills exceeded $800,000. The $350,000 was additionally secured by Foster for the permanency of Jackson’s injury.

Foster also obtained continued medical care for Jackson’s lifelong orthopedic and health issues.

“Making sure Rodney’s future medical care would be paid for was an important issue in resolving this case,” Foster said.

As part of the settlement, the employer will pay for all of Jackson’s future medical treatment related to the injury sustained in this accident.

“I am pleased we were able to help during this unexpected tragedy,” Foster said. “Rodney and his family can now move hopefully move forward from this accident with the comfort of knowing his future medical needs will be covered.”

