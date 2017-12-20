Law360 names Jayne Conroy legal MVP

Simmons Hanly Conroy, one of the nation’s largest mass torts firms, announced Wednesday that Law360 has named the firm’s shareholder Jayne Conroy as one of its MVPs for product liability law for the second consecutive year.

Conroy is one of only six attorneys in the nation to be recognized in the product liability category and is among 157 attorneys from 78 law firms overall to be named to the 2017 MVP class. Law360’s MVPs are regarded as elite attorneys with successes in high-stakes litigation, record-breaking deals and complex global matters. Law360 is a leading digital news source for legal professionals, business leaders and government officials.

“The firm congratulates Jayne on Law360’s recognition of her achievements and successes for our clients, which have put her in the spotlight as one of the top product liability attorneys in the country,” Simmons Hanly Conroy Chairman John Simmons said.

Conroy focuses her practice on complex civil cases, representing plaintiffs in a wide variety of products liability matters. A litigator for more than three decades, she serves or has served as a member of Plaintiffs’ Steering or Executive Committees in nearly a dozen pharmaceutical MDLs (multidistrict litigations) — more than any other female lawyer in the country. She has been credited with orchestrating the settlements of thousands of pharmaceutical cases.

In December 2016, Conroy helped secure a verdict of $1.04 billion on behalf of six plaintiffs as a member of the MDL Plaintiff’s Executive Committee in the third bellwether trial against Johnson & Johnson (J&J) over J&J’s DePuy Pinnacle metal-on-metal hip replacement. Conroy also helped secure a $247 million verdict in the fourth bellwether trial late this year, as well as a $502 million verdict in a bellwether trial in early 2016, both over the same DePuy hip implant. The DePuy Pinnacle MDL includes more than 8,000 plaintiffs nationwide.

Conroy’s current cases also include a high-profile sex abuse case against multiple Catholic institutions and pending litigation against Volkswagen on behalf of several thousand plaintiffs who were affected by the German automaker’s recent emissions scandal, for which Conroy serves on the Plaintiffs’ Steering Committee. Conroy also is on the Plaintiffs’ Executive Committee for the MDL against Syngenta Seeds Inc., which concerns litigation over the economic impact from contamination of the U.S. corn supply with a type of Syngenta genetically modified corn. In addition, Conroy helps lead Simmons Hanly Conroy’s cases filed on behalf of counties and other jurisdictions in Connecticut, Illinois, Louisiana, New York, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin against pharmaceutical companies aggressively marketing prescription opiates.

Previously, Conroy was a leader in the litigation against Toyota over its 2009 and 2010 recalls of more than 2.3 million vehicles because of serious injuries involving incidents of sudden unintended acceleration. In addition, she represented several thousand victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, tragedy in a multidistrict action against the financial sponsors of terrorism. She also represented 50 families of those killed on the four 9/11 aircraft, in a separate set of negligence litigations against the airlines and airport security companies.

About Simmons Hanly Conroy LLC

Simmons Hanly Conroy is one of the nation’s largest mass tort law firms. Primary areas of litigation include asbestos and mesothelioma, pharmaceutical, consumer protection, environmental and personal injury. The firm’s attorneys have been appointed to leadership in numerous national multidistrict litigations, including Vioxx, Toyota Unintended Acceleration, BP Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill, DePuy Pinnacle and the Volkswagen Emission Scandal. The firm also represents small and mid-size corporations, inventors and entrepreneurs in matters involving business litigation. Offices are located in Alton, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City, San Francisco and St. Louis. Read more at simmonsfirm.com.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter