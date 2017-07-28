Liberty Bank executive to serve on advisory panel

Liberty Bank President and CEO Dale Blachford has been appointed to the Illinois Bankers Association 2017-2018 Government Relations Advisory Committee.

Association Chairman Daniel Watts, of Forest Park National Bank & Trust in Forest Park, Ill., made the appointment.

As a committee member, Blachford will recommend the association’s state and federal legislative and regulatory policies to the association’s Board of Directors and will review and advise the association on proposals to the financial service industry.

The Illinois Bankers Association is a full-service trade association dedicated to creating a positive business climate that benefits the entire banking industry and the communities they serve. Founded in 1891, it represents nearly 90 percent of the assets of the Illinois banking industry, which employs more than 100,000 people in nearly 5,000 offices across the state.

