Local attorney named Super Lawyers Rising Star

EDWARDSVILLE — Sivia Business & Legal Services P.C. announces Todd Sivia, managing partner of SBLS, was again named to the Super Lawyers list of 2017 Rising Stars.

Super Lawyers, a rating service of legal professionals, releases a list of top up-and-coming attorneys in each state every year.

All peer-nominated candidates undergo the Super Lawyers patented selection process, which includes independent research and peer evaluations. Every candidate is evaluated on 12 indicators of peer recognition and professional achievement. In addition, Rising Star nominees must be younger than 40 or in practice for less than 10 years. Only the top 2.5 percent of lawyers in each state are named to the list.

“It is humbling to be chosen the past three years,” Sivia said. “I’m honored to be recognized by my peers and value this distinction. I hope this is a reflection of not just me but of all the attorneys at our firm and their commitment to providing innovative services and trusted solutions to our clients.”

SBLS and Sivia celebrated their 10th anniversary in 2016. The firm has been dedicated to protecting what’s important to their clients for a decade. Sivia has incorporated new planning techniques and problem-solving solutions to help businesses achieve all aspects of their professional and planning goals.

St. Louis Small Business Monthly named SBLS one of the Top 20 Businesses in St. Louis in 2014 and Todd Sivia was named to the Super Lawyers Rising Stars in Illinois list, in 2015, 2016 and 2017. The firm holds memberships with the Macoupin, Jersey and Madison county bar associations as well as the Million Dollar Advocates Forum.

Sivia is committed to being an asset to the Metro East community. He is a long-standing member of Edwardsville Rotary, Edwardsville-Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce, National Rifle Association and Scouting.

