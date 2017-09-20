Longtime Alton retail furniture store to close

× Expand Photo provided by Rothman Furniture The exterior of the Alton Rothman store at 3001 Washington Ave.

After a lifespan of 90 years, Rothman Furniture has announced it will close all six of its stores in Illinois and Missouri, including its Alton location at 3001 Washington Ave.

The O’Fallon, Mo.-based furniture retailer will begin its store closing sale in early October, said Jay Steinback, Rothman CEO and president, the third generation to be at the company’s helm. At 38, he had taken over the reins from his father, Dale, in 2013. Milton Steinback, Jay’s grandfather, founded the company in 1927.

“We have been open for 90 years and have operated the Alton location for over 35,” Steinback said in a phone interview Sept. 20. “We will close all locations once the inventory is gone.”

Steinback said the stores employ approximately 240 people, with the Alton location employing approximately 24.

“We have a number of opportunities for our current employees to move into, and we are working with all of them now,” he said.

“Everyone is very excited and full of joy; we are all looking at this as going out on a high note,” Steinback added. “Employees are smiling and happy as we are all looking at closing the books on this 90-year-old story and writing new chapters for the future.”

Alton Mayor Brant Walker said, “The closure is very unfortunate. Not only is Alton losing a longtime retail store, but also for the employees who are losing their jobs. The Alton store was doing fine; it was profitable. I am optimistic, however, in that Rothman owns the Alton building and has indicated that they are already in talks that will bring positive outcomes.”

Rothman’s Steinback also indicated they were in ongoing discussions and the building “won’t be vacant long.”

Rothman also has stores in O’Fallon, Ill., two locations in St. Louis, one in Bridgeton and one in O’Fallon, Mo. The Magnolia Home Gallery by Rothman, on South Hanley Road in St. Louis, is an independent venture unaffected by the closing.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter