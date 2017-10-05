Louer Facility Planning named one of region's largest women-owned businesses

COLLINSVILLE — Louer Facility Planning Inc. has been named by the St. Louis Business Journal as one of the bistate region’s largest women-owned businesses.

The publication’s list rankings were based upon total revenue in 2016. Louer Facility Planning’s annual revenues last year totaled $6.5 million.

The company, founded and owned by Jane Louer, provides customized furniture and interiors solutions for clients across the St. Louis metropolitan region and the U.S.

Louer Facility Planning Inc. began in 1996. Its offices and showroom are in the Eastport Business District in Collinsville. The furniture dealership represents a variety of manufacturers to offer the optimal solution for clients.

“We’re thrilled to have secured a spot on the St. Louis Business Journal’s list recognizing the largest women-owned businesses in all industries,” said Louer, who is celebrating 22 years in operation. “We appreciate this honor and are especially proud to represent women business owners in Southwestern Illinois.”

A smart workplace solutions firm, Louer Facility Planning has also been recognized by the St. Louis Business Journal as one of the Top 10 Largest Office Furniture Companies (2016) in the St. Louis region. The company’s clients include those in the corporate, financial, health care, government, worship and educational sectors. For more information, visit louerplan.com and find Louer Facility Planning on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter.

