Lovett’s to be showcased on Travel Channel

× Expand Photo by Bill Roseberry A sign adorns the wall above the booths at Lovett’s Snoots, Fish, Chicken and More, 2512 College Ave. in Alton.

Make sure to tune in tonight as Alton restaurant Lovett’s Snoots, Fish, Chicken and More will get some national acclaim at 9 p.m. on the Travel Channel.

The soul food establishment at 2512 College Ave. in Alton is being featured in an episode of “Booze Traveler” hosted by Jack Maxwell.

The episode will feature Maxwell following Mark Twain’s route up the Mississippi River, hitting Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Minnesota’s Beer Dabbler Festival and testing out a cocktail in Missouri created by Twain himself. Through his journey, he makes a stop at Lovett’s for snoots and fried Kool-Aid.

The Alton restaurant originally opened in August 2014 at 234 E. Elm St. before expanding to its current location on Jan. 31, 2015. Check them out on Facebook to see what all they have to offer, including chicken and waffles, fried Oreos, Twinkie à la mode and Soul Food Sundays.

