Lowe’s marks another major chain store closure in Granite City

And another Granite City business bites the dust.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. announced Nov. 5 the wind-down of underperforming stores as part of a strategic reassessment. The three St. Louis area stores are in Bridgeton, Florissant and Granite City.

“While decisions that impact our associates are never easy, the store closures are a necessary step in our strategic reassessment as we focus on building a stronger business,” Lowe’s President and CEO Marvin R. Ellison said. “We believe our people are the foundation of our business and essential to our future growth.”

Lowe’s also will close 17 other U.S. stores and 31 Canadian locations. A Lowe’s spokesperson has stated affected stores must shut their doors by Jan. 13.

Store employees and managers were not allowed to comment on the situation, but most associates will be extended opportunities to transition to a similar role at a nearby Lowe’s store. Most of the affected stores are within 10 miles of another Lowe’s.

Ellison, who joined the company in May, has already made big strategic decisions, including closing all of its Orchard Supply Hardware stores and slashing Lowe’s inventory.

“Lowe’s is struggling to keep up with its larger rival Home Depot,” he said. “We need to focus on our most profitable stores and improve the overall health of the store portfolio.”

Store items are 10-40 percent off. Prices are expected to be slashed even more within the next few weeks.

With the recent closure of Granite City’s Shop ‘n Save, residents were not happy when they initially heard about Lowe’s.

“This has been my go-to store for many projects,” Kathi Grant said. “I really hate that I have to leave Granite and give my money to all the surrounding cities. I feel we have no one in our local government trying to bring in businesses or to promote the ones we have. It is very sad.”

Mike Falk said he wasn’t surprised but feels sorry for the community.

“We have yet another large business leaving town,” he said. “I feel like the future leaders, our generation, and current leadership should come together and brainstorm to see how we could effectively turn our community in the right direction. We have seen revolutions in other areas like Collinsville and Belleville. My hope is that Granite City can return to the great community it once was.”

