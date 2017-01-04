Macy’s at Alton Square Mall to close

ALTON — Macy’s Inc. announced today that it will be closing 63 stores in early spring 2017, including the Macy’s at Alton Square Mall.

The Alton store, which opened in 1978, employs 54 associates, according to the official statement released by Macy’s Inc. Associates displaced by store closings may be offered positions in nearby stores where possible, and eligible full- and part-time associates affected by the store closings will be offered severance benefits.

With plans to close approximately 30 additional stores over the next few years, the company estimates that 3,900 associates will be displaced as a result of all the store closures.

“These are never easy decisions, and we are committed to treating associates affected by these closings with respect and transparency,” Terry J. Lundgren, chairman and chief executive officer of Macy’s Inc., said.

According to the statement, the store closings were part of “a series of actions the company is taking to streamline its portfolio, intensify cost efficiency efforts and execute its real estate strategy in order for the company to further invest in omnichannel capabilities, improve customer experience and create shareholder value.”

Final clearance sales will begin Monday, Jan. 9, and run for 8 to 12 weeks.

Other Illinois stores affected by the closure include Eastland in Bloomington and Stratford Square in Bloomingdale.

