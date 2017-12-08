Magazine spotlights CNB executive’s contributions

The St. Louis Small Business Monthly magazine has highlighted CNB Bank & Trust Market President Mark Haggard as one of Southern Illinois’ People to Know for the second consecutive year.

The December 2017 issue of the magazine is dedicated to spotlighting professionals making a difference by helping small businesses flourish.

“Please join us in congratulating Mark for his efforts in supporting the Riverbend area,” a CNB Bank & Trust press release states.

CNB Bank & Trust’s 13 locations are in Alton, Brighton, Carlinville, Carrollton, Clayton, Mo.; Hillsboro, Jacksonville, Jerseyville, Oak Forest, Palos Heights, Pittsfield, Shipman, and Taylorville.

