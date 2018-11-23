Main Street matters

Forget the Internet or the mall and show support for independent and small. Instead of going holiday shopping somewhere far, why not put local business on your radar?

Anyone planning to shop this weekend is encouraged to look locally for his or her purchases in support of Small Business Saturday.

The Nov. 24 event is a day to celebrate and support small businesses. The event was created in 2010 by American Express and was officially recognized in 2011 by the U.S. Senate.

Small businesses — defined as businesses with fewer than 100 employees — make up the majority of the economy throughout the Riverbend.

“Businesses are the local backbone of our economy,” Brett Stawar, president and CEO of Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau, said.

Benjamin Golley, owner of Today’s Beauty Supply in Alton, agreed. He said the main reason for shopping small businesses is that not only does it support families, but communities.

“It’s your smaller business owners who are the ones who contribute to organizations, fundraisers, churches,” Golley said. “Some small businesses are still big, but it’s the ‘mom and pop shops’ who are the ones who live in and give back to their community.”

Today’s Beauty Supply was recently featured on “Small Business Revolution — Main Street.” Golley’s business was one of six Alton businesses chosen by show, which is sponsored by the Minneapolis-based Deluxe Corporation, and runs on Hulu as well as YouTube and the company’s website.

Lighthouse Sounds, Morrison’s Irish Pub, Shampooches Dog Grooming, Lovett’s Soul Food and Bluff City Outdoors were the other small business picked for the show.

Golley said since the airing the response he’s received is positive and supportive.

“Small businesses matter,” he said. “The money you spend local stays local.”

When it’s time to pick out the perfect gift, the quest can be quite daunting. Small business in the Riverbend offer everything from apple pies to zinfandel.

Nothing beats personal service and shopping small provides just that.

Walk into any small shop and you’re likely to meet the store’s owner. Their passion is often what led them to go into business for themselves. They know the product they’re selling and enjoy helping others find what they need.

Chris Velloff, owner of 1904 General Store and The Brown Bag Bistro in Alton, enjoys being a small business owner.

“My favorite part of being a small business owner is offering something to the community and helping the downtown area in hopefully what is a major redevelopment,” Velloff said.

Following the death of a friend, Velloff decided it was time to start the next chapter in her life and open her own business. After opening the 1904 General Store, the building next to it became available and she and her brother decided to buy it and transform it into the popular eatery that opened earlier this year.

Velloff said the positive feedback from community members is satisfying and humbling.

Nancy Wilson, owner of Jeni J’s in Grafton, agreed. She said she appreciates those who shop at her boutique and wine shop.

“As a small business owner, you get to know people in the community and they get to know you,” Wilson said. “Shopping online is convenient, but it doesn’t offer that personal service. As a shop owner I like being able to assist someone in finding that perfect gift.”

Many consumers will search online to save time, but research shows very little of what is spent in e-commerce as well as at big box stores makes its way back to local communities.

Shoppers on Saturday can get a bite to eat at any of the dozens of local restaurants, which is where you can pick out a gift certificate or two.

Velloff said like most restaurants, she offers gift cards at the Brown Bag Bistro.

Small business owners want to win your business so you will keep coming back and will be offering sales on Saturday.

“Small businesses support us so we should support them,” Stawar said.

As you make your Christmas list and check it twice, be sure to check out these stores throughout the community:

Clothing, accessories and more

By Design — 136 Front St., Alton

Today’s Beauty Supply — Central, Alton

The Grapevine — 2 W. Broadway

What to Wear — 925 South Arbor Vitae, Edwardsville

Mod — 871 South Arbor Vitae No. 102

Circa Boutique — 101 E. Vandalia St. Edwardsville

Sour Mash Boutique — 116 N. Main St., Edwardsville

Water Sweets Soap Co. — 112 N. Main St., Edwardsville

Karma on Main — 164 S. Main St., Glen Carbon

Jeni J’s — 214 W. Main St., Grafton

Josephine’s Tea Room and Gift Shops — 6109 Godfrey Road, Godfrey

Linn’s Shoe Store — 114 S. State St., Jerseyville

The Gift Box — 300 E. Broadway, Alton

Madison’s Tea Room — 144 E. Ferguson, Wood River

Books

Second Reading — 16 E. Broadway, Alton

Afterwards Books — 441 E. Vandalia St., Edwardsville

It’s Raining Zen — 301 E. Broadway, Alton

Kitchen

Chef’s Shoppe — 23230 Troy Road (Schnuck’s Plaza), Edwardsville

Code 3 Spices — 302 E. Main St., Collinsville

Cleta’s Nutrition — 3004 Godfrey Road, Godfrey

Olive Oil Marketplace —108 W. Third St., Alton

Olive Oils and More — 1990 Troy Road, Edwardsville

Godfrey Meat Market — 6017 Godfrey Road, Godfrey

Home décor and more

White Birch Interiors & Home — 701 W. Delmar Ave. Godfrey

The Gingham Buffalo — 500 W. Main St., Edwardsville

Where They Roam — 303 N. Main St., Edwardsville

Restore Décor — 112 N. Second St. and 223 N. Main St., Edwardsville

Red Barn Antiques — 3592 Edwardsville Road, Edwardsville

Rustic Roots — 200 W. Ferguson Ave., Wood River

Stix & Stones Interiors — 100 E. Vandalia St., Edwardsville

Beyond the Backyard Gate — 301 N. State St., Jerseyville

1904 General Store — 322 E. Broadway, Alton

Country Meadows — 401 E. Broadway, Alton

Mississippi Mud Pottery — 310 E. Broadway, Alton

Pets and other

Whisker Bones Supply Co. — 138 N. Main St. Edwardsville

Four Muddy Paws — 2127 S. State Route 157, Edwardsville

Bluff City Outdoors — 2813 E. Broadway, Alton

Outrageous Outdoors — 902 S. State St., Jerseyville

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter