Major advance for minority businesses

An Alton chapter of the Black Chamber of Commerce of Illinois has started up, coming together in late November as one of nine chapters now a part of the state organization. Its purpose: To provide resources and advocacy for the underserved African American community.

The Rev. William “Chris” Harris is president of the Alton Area chapter of BCCI. He also leads Brown’s Faith Temple Church of God in Christ at 2603 Main St. The Alton chapter is housed at the church and meets at 6:30 p.m. Mondays on the lower level.

“Our vision is to create the largest network of African-American businesses in the Alton, Illinois, area that strengthens, builds and ensures 100 percent functionality and capacity,” Harris said.

The chapter’s goals “are to develop, educate, economically empower, sustain and promote African-American businesses by advocating for economic development through pro-black business legislative policies,” he said. “Our ideal and/or target are from individuals, entrepreneurs and small business owners to enterprise and corporate partners.”

Harris said the Alton chapter also will serve East Alton, Edwardsville, Godfrey, Granite City, Bethalto, Grafton, Roxana, Hartford, and surrounding communities.

“We believe that AABCC will benefit the area as a clearinghouse dedicated to promoting startups and ongoing operations with the perspective of sustainability, partnerships and cooperatives,” Harris said. “AABCC is a part of a consortium of black chambers of commerce organizations that will support and assist the local chamber throughout the state of Illinois and beyond.”

While still in its infancy, the Alton organization looks to model and duplicate the results other chapters have accomplished, including assistance with business plan development, obtaining financing, training, assistance with Minority Business Enterprise and Women’s Business Enterprise certifications, and vendor/supplier diversity program registration.

BCCI’s Alton chapter is a nonprofit entity governed by an operating board that includes Harris as president, Creola Davis as vice president, Denise Fletcher as treasurer and Keitra Hinton as secretary.

While serving as the BCCI Alton chapter president, Harris is also employed as a mechanical project engineer at Zoltek. A native of Southern Illinois, he obtained his bachelor of science in mechanical engineering and energy processes (design) with a minor in black American studies from Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

Harris and his wife, Jocelyn, are experienced small business owners. They own The Locust, an establishment that sells shaved ice and snacks; and Cloud9 Bounce Entertainment Rentals, a “bounce house and more” business serving the St. Louis area. They are also the founders and leaders of Life Empowerment Outreach Ministries and are parents of two children who are honor students in the Alton School District.

At the state level, the Normal, Ill.-based Black Chamber of Commerce of Illinois was founded by Anthony “Corey” Walker, who serves as its president. Walker said he founded the state organization because “I saw areas of need in which a statewide organization advocating for black businesses could become more proactive.” Frank Bass serves as its board chairman.

There are 1.9 million privately held black-owned businesses across every U.S. industry sector, employing more than 921,000 and generating $137.5 billion in annual revenue. Of the 1.9 million black-owned businesses, women own nearly 912,000. Through membership, these businesses can take advantage of what BCCI has to offer them as a one-stop resource for networking, growth, and development.

Walker has made access to these benefits more in reach at the state level, and now he and Harris are bringing these resources into the Riverbend.

BCCI provides an advocacy voice to entrepreneurs at all levels and provides access to funding sources. The organization also provides tools to help minority-owned small businesses gain government and business-to-business contracts.

As a chamber, training sessions take place throughout the state to help minority business owners grow, sustain and succeed, Walker said. Those interested are encouraged to reach out and see what benefits BCCI can offer.

At the national level, Booker T. Washington founded The National Negro Business League in 1900 in Boston. The league, which predated the U.S. Chamber of Commerce by 12 years, strived to enhance the commercial and economic prosperity of the African-American community.

The U.S. Black Chambers Inc., founded by Ron Busby in 2010, also represents issues that affect the growth of black-owned businesses in America. Both organizations influenced the foundation of support and services at the national level of the Black Chamber of Commerce.

For more information about the Black Chamber of Commerce of Illinois, email bccillinois.inc@gmail.com or visit the website. For Alton Area chapter information, call (618) 465-7501 and ask for Shanice Harris, or email altonareabcc@gmail.com.

“We are looking for new members to join the Alton Area Black Chamber of Commerce,” Chris Harris said.

