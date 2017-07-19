Meat and greet

EDWARDSVILLE — Ryan Hansen talks with pride about the long history of Hansen Meat Co. — a family legacy that has led to a new Edwardsville store.

As the third-generation president of the business, he leads a family-owned company in its 65th year of business. Hansen’s grandparents, Bill and Sissie Hansen, started the business in Jerseyville in 1952. The meat-packing house provided stores with high-quality meats for decades.

Maintaining its reputation for quality and service, Ryan’s father, David, expanded the company, starting a successful wholesale business in the 1990s.

Ryan Hansen has been president since 2006 and opened the company’s first retail location in Jerseyville in 2007. It was followed by a second retail location in Alton in 2015.

A third location opened this month in Edwardsville. Hansen says the retail business grew as word spread about the products the business offers.

“We have high-quality product,” he said. “After the Jerseyville store opened, people in Alton asked about it. After the Alton location started, people in Edwardsville showed interest in supporting a business here.”

Hansen said much of their success comes from producing 90 percent of their own products.

“Everything is fresh-cut on site,” he said. “We’re not just purchasing product and slapping a label on it.”

Mike Verdeyen, the meat cutter at the Edwardsville location, has been cutting meat for 15 years. Hansen said Verdeyen provides individualized service for customers.

“We’re careful to put qualified, experienced people in place,” he said.

The new location is clean, spacious, and well-organized. Customers can find an extensive variety of meats for any size group and for any occasion.

“We have 35 different varieties of bratwurst, all made at our facility in Jerseyville,” Hansen said. “We can provide products for everyone from backyard barbecues to church groups to private clubs — anyone who loves meat.”

Hansen has a philosophy of what he calls “taking the business back in time.”

“We’re kind of like the old-time grocery store in regard to providing a full-service experience,” he said. “When people come in, we get them to slow down and enjoy the experience.”

He said they can help customers understand what best fits their needs based on their budget and the specific situation for which they are purchasing the meat.

In addition to bratwurst, Hansen Meat Co. is known for its made-on-site chicken marinade as well as choice-cut steaks, roast, prime ribs, pork, and chicken. The company is known for proprietary blends of seasonings unavailable anywhere else.

The store also sells freshly sliced deli meats, along with smoked meats and cheeses. In 2014, Hansen’s purchased H&B Ham Company, a 42-year-old local business known for top-quality hams. Hansen said the hams are extremely popular at special occasions, especially Christmastime.

Hansen said his sister Beth Arrowsmith and associate Andrew Bagley are business partners in the store. Bagley owns a livestock company that provides high-quality Angus beef.

“We’ve been building business relationships in the area for years that result in knowing all our products are top-quality,” he said.

The store, 1059 Century Drive, is open 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Sunday. For information, call (618) 692-5266.

hansenmeatco.com

