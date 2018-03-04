Memory care facility will open this summer

San Gabriel Memory Care Godfrey, the third Metro East memory care facility owned and operated by brother-and-sister team John and Carrie Dietzen, will begin welcoming residents this summer.

The 34-unit, 21,000-square-foot facility at 813 Lars Hoffman Crossing, just off Illinois 255 and Godfrey Road, will serve as an assisted living community dedicated to caring for those with Alzheimer’s and dementia. Just as with the Highland and Glen Carbon facilities, San Gabriel Memory Care Godfrey will feature two separate 17-unit neighborhoods, each with separate common rooms and activity areas. A dedicated staff of 35 will work to provide the care required by those with memory disorders in a safe, comfortable environment.

San Gabriel Memory Care will be the Dietzens’ fourth assisted living facility, following the opening of San Gabriel Assisted Living Rochelle in 2011, San Gabriel Memory Care Highland in 2015 and San Gabriel Memory Care Glen Carbon in 2017.

For information, call (618) 466-6447.

