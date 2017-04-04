Men’s divorce law firm hires associate attorney

EDWARDSVILLE — Cordell & Cordell, the nation’s largest domestic litigation firm focusing on representing men in family law cases, recently hired associate attorney Meagan Agne in its Edwardsville office, 105 W. Vandalia St., Suite 450.

Agne earned her juris doctor from Northern Illinois University College of Law and is licensed to practice in Illinois. Before joining Cordell & Cordell, she exclusively practiced family law. Agne joins Cordell & Cordell as the second attorney in the Edwardsville office.

Divorce can be an emotionally grueling process, but Agne is empathetic and compassionate with all of her clients. She prides herself on those two traits and relishes the opportunity to assist and support clients through what can be a stressful time in their family life and have a positive impact on her clients’ lives.

“At times the process will seem overwhelming, but just know that I am here for you every step of the way to answer any questions and I will be your advocate working to achieve your desired outcome,” Agne said.

Cordell & Cordell has more than 235 attorneys working in more than 95 offices across the United States.

CordellCordell.com

