Metro East Start-Up Challenge offers $15,000 in prizes

Entrepreneurs and new business startups are invited to compete in the 2017 Metro East Start-Up Challenge, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s fourth annual regional business plan competition.

The competition is organized by the Illinois Metro East Small Business Development Center at SIUE. It aims to identify, encourage and support entrepreneurs and business startups across the center’s service area, including Calhoun, Jersey, Madison, Bond, Clinton, St. Clair, Washington, Monroe and Randolph counties.

The first-place winner will receive a $7,000 cash prize. Second- and third-place winners will respectively receive $5,000 and $3,000. Prize winners will also receive an array of in-kind professional services.

The event is made possible through tremendous regional support. Sponsors include the SIUE School of Business, Anders CPA, the city of Collinsville, the Leadership Council Southwestern Illinois, the city of Edwardsville, FCB Banks, Anders CPA & Advisors, Commerce Bank, Curt Bailey-Attorney at Law, RiverBend Growth Association, Artigem, and University Park at SIUE.

SIUE’s School of Business, the center’s host organization, will assist with facilitating the competition.

“The Metro East Start-Up Challenge elevates the discussion of and support for entrepreneurship across our region,” center interim director Jo Ann Di Maggio May said. “Interest in the annual challenge continues to grow with each passing year.”

The competition invites entrepreneurs and startup businesses from four target industries: information technology, manufacturing, health care and sustainable food. For an enterprise to be eligible, it must have been established after April 30, 2014, and be headquartered in the center’s nine-county service area. For pre-venture entrepreneurs, proposed new business operations will need to be within the same nine counties.

Past winners are grateful to have competed, since the competition positively and productively extended their business efforts, and strengthened their entrepreneurial journey.

“The MESC was an invaluable experience,” said 2014 second-place finisher Adam Stumpf, owner of Stumpy’s Spirits. “It allowed us to hone our business plan and define a route to market before launching our distillery. The feedback from the judges was an integral part of guiding our business in its first year. Bootstrapping our distillery forced us to stretch every dollar we had, and the award provided by the MESC was a key part in getting our business off the ground.”

“Although it was a lot of work to put together a thorough business plan, we are very thankful that we took the time to do so and participate in the challenge,” said 2015 third-place finisher Tammy Rahm, co-owner of Stubborn German Brewing Co. “It forced us to look at every detail of the business and plan its direction. Now that we’ve been open for a year, we’re in the process of reviewing the business plan and ensuring we’re on the right track.”

The competition includes three rounds, beginning with a brief questionnaire and executive summary submittal open to all applications that meet the eligibility guidelines. Participants selected for the second round are invited to expand on their entrepreneurial concept by submitting a full business plan. The last round is the “final pitch” in front of a panel of business experts.

For more information about the competition or to initiate the application process, visit the website. The initial entry deadline is Tuesday, Sept. 5. Semifinalists will be announced Friday, Sept. 8, with finalists notified Wednesday, Oct. 18.

Organizers will announce cash prize winners Friday, Nov. 3, during the monthly Leadership Council SW IL meeting.

For more information, call the center at (618) 650-2929 or email sbdcedw@gmail.com.

siue.edu/metroeaststartup

