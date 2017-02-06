Midwest Basement Tech takes monthly award

× Expand RiverBend Growth Association and Midwest Basement Tech representatives participate in an award presentation.

GODFREY — The RiverBend Growth Association has named Midwest Basement Tech its Small Business of the Month.

The RiverBend Growth Association selects a small business to honor each month. Winners are selected based on a scoring system that awards points for number of years in business, number of employees, overcoming adversity and community service. For information on Midwest Basement Tech, contact them at (618) 372-7077 or visit them online at midwestbasementtech.com.

Do you know a small business worthy of this honor? Nominate them by using the form on this page: growthassociation.com/page/recognitions-and-awards/.

The RiverBend Growth Association is the chamber of commerce and economic development organization for the 11 communities known as the Riverbend. For information, call (618) 467-2280.

