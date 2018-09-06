Midwest Members board names new chairman

Midwest Members Credit Union

WOOD RIVER | Gerard Jacquin has been appointed chairman of the board at Midwest Members Credit Union.

Jacquin’s appointment is because of the recent passing of chairman of the board Kerry Pitt. Pitt served on the Board of Directors for 23 years.

Jacquin is employed with Phillips 66 in Hartford. He has served the credit union since 1997 as a supervisory committee member and joined the Board of Directors in 2002. Jacquin previously served as vice chairman before his appointment to chairman.

“We wish Gerard best of luck in his new position,” a credit union press release states.

