GRANITE CITY — After seven months in business, Momma Mayberry’s Gifts and Decor is enjoying its first holiday season.

The gift store at 3010 Nameoki held a Christmas open house for customers Nov. 16-18, and it’s offering discounts for Christmas décor, personalized gifts and other items.

“I’m hoping with the holiday season coming up that we have a good Christmas season here at Momma Mayberry’s, and we’re enjoying it because we’re meeting a lot of ladies that we didn’t know before,” said Susie Mayberry, the store’s owner. “We’re meeting a lot of new ladies here in Granite.”

Originally from Southern Illinois, Mayberry used to own a gift and décor shop in Anna. She also worked as a florist.

“I always liked to make pretty things,” she said. “I get to do what I love.”

Mayberry’s husband, Mike, is a pastor at Granite City Church of God. The owner said when she and her family decided to move to Granite City, she wanted to open a gift store.

“We were looking for a place and we just drove by here one day and we found this,” Mayberry said. “We called about it and here we are.”

Momma Mayberry’s opened May 9. Before the building became a gift shop, it was a real estate office.

Mayberry named her store Momma Mayberry’s after her nickname from a friend in Pennsylvania.

“Whenever I started opening the store, I thought that would make a nice name,” she said.

The shop sells home décor, personalized gifts, embroidery, clothes, lotions, candles, purses, jewelry and baby items.

“We have all kinds of stuff and all of the things that women love,” Mayberry said.

The store is having a Christmas special, which is a personalized cosmetic bag with matching cosmetic mirror for $20. Customers will also get 20 percent of their purchase of Christmas decor.

Mayberry said the three-day open house last month was successful.

“I sold a lot of Christmas décor,” she said.

The hours of operation are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Call (618) 823-5333 for more information or visit its Facebook page.

facebook.com/MommaMayberrys