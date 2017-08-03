Moving a head

× Expand Photo by Mary Cox Don Fletcher styles a customer’s hair at Fletcher Barber Shop in Alton. The shop has been in existence since 1927 and is celebrating its 90th anniversary this summer.

ALTON — Last month, 90 was the number, and we’re not talking temperatures. No, that’s how old Fletcher’s Barber Shop turned on its birthday.

One longtime customer, Bill Horn, can often be seen performing magic tricks for children waiting to get their hair cut.

“My three brothers and I started coming here 70 years ago, when haircuts were 25 cents each,” he says proudly. “My mother would give us one dollar and all four of us got our hair cut.”

In July, the styling spot at 2509 State St. recognized its 90th anniversary, celebrating a long and expansive history and years of changing hands. Clarence Stillman originally opened the shop on July 22, 1927. Following the Great Depression, Everett Kingly bought the business from Stillman in the 1940s. In 1951, Marvin Bauser went to work at the shop, eventually becoming the owner.

Don Fletcher, the current owner, went to work for Bauser in 1960 and bought the business in 1973, changing its name to reflect the new boss in town.

“A barber shop is a haven for men,” Fletcher says, touching on the male bonding and political discussions that no doubt transpire on a regular basis.

“When I was a young boy, they used a straight razor to cut your hair and it scared me to death, but I never got my skin cut,” says Charlie Davis, a customer for 62 years.

Davis joked about the lack of pomp and circumstance surrounding the milestone.

“The only reason I came today was because I heard a rumor that there were free doughnuts for the anniversary,” he says. “There wasn’t.”

Don Fletcher began his coiffure career at Decatur Barber School in Decatur, Ill.

“I became a barber because I had to make a living,” he says. “Everybody has to do something.

“We cut hair and trim mustaches and beards, but we no longer give shaves. Our customers have been coming in for years. Some guys have been coming here their entire lives. Bob Lyons has been a customer for over 75 years.”

In addition to Fletcher, employees Darrell Dowland and Dennis Baalman also cut hair, helping out the owner, who now only works on Fridays.

“I hope I am still going and the shop is still going in 10 years, so we can celebrate turning 100,” he says.

Fletcher’s Barber Shop is open 8 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday. Walk-ins are welcome. For more information, call (618) 466-5432.

