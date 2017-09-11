Municipalities celebrate Chamber of Commerce Week

The municipalities of Bethalto, Godfrey, Grafton, and Wood River, along with the RiverBend Growth Association, will celebrate Illinois Chamber of Commerce Week Sept. 11-15.

This week is a time to celebrate the hard work and accomplishments of chambers of commerce and the communities they represent. The above municipalities have all signed a proclamation officially declaring the week as Chamber of Commerce Week.

Although their work is often done behind the scenes, the RBGA staff, Ambassadors, Board of Directors, and many others are constantly involved in the Riverbend community. This includes business development, business recruitment and retention, education and workforce development, the betterment of the RiverBend, advocacy in Springfield and Washington, D.C., and to bring the business community closer through networking. The RBGA works constantly to support the growth of its membership and the Riverbend community, and continues to help build a prosperous and sustainable community.

