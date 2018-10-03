National Bank locations to be renamed Bank of Hillsboro

After nearly 150 years of being known by variations of one name, National Bank will undergo a major name change Oct. 9, when all National Bank locations will change their name to Bank of Hillsboro.

“Changing our name wasn’t an easy decision for us because we wanted to find a name that meant something to people, without alienating any of our other branches,” said Misty Borrowman, president and chief executive officer of National Bank. “At the end of the day, we decided that we wanted to go back to our roots and choose a name that we felt reflected who we are as a bank. We are hard-working, everyday people, just like the customers we’ve served for generations here in Hillsboro. Bank of Hillsboro seemed like the logical choice.”

Borrowman added she believes the name change will help distinguish the bank from its competitors and solidify their focus on community banking.

“Nothing about the way we operate will be changing,” Borrowman said. “For us, this name change is about focusing our messaging on what we feel we are best at — and that’s community banking.”

National Bank, a 149-year-old community bank, is headquartered in Hillsboro, Ill., with 11 branches serving South Central Illinois. Its branches are in Alhambra, Altamont, Carlyle, Edwardsville, Effingham, Greenville, Highland, Keyesport, Pana, Vandalia, and Hillsboro. Its banking philosophy is focused on supporting the communities in which it operates, while helping customers meet financial needs and goals. For more information, visit the website or call (217) 532-3991.

