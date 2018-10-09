New agent takes over Godfrey insurance office

The RiverBend Growth Association, the chamber of commerce and economic development organization for the Riverbend, hosted a ribbon-cutting for the grand opening of Steve Tassinari-State Farm on Oct. 5.

Tassinari was born and raised in the Alton-Godfrey area. He is able to arrange simple home and car insurance quotes and has a licensed team of four professionals to serve customers’ needs. Motorcycle, boat, and RV insurance are also available, and clients can talk about life insurance and a life needs analysis with Tassinari. As a State Farm Insurance agent in Godfrey, he is able to provide insurance in the Alton-Godfrey area as well as Missouri. His agency also offers Good Neighbor Services & Discounts.

“I think it is great that Steve Tassinari, a local resident, has taken over the State Farm agency that used to be Butch Chapel’s,” Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick said. “With his family’s name and the backing of State Farm, that will be a very special addition to the village of Godfrey. I welcome Steve Tassinari and his valued employees to the village.”

For more information, call Tassinari at (618) 466-2700. His office is at 2709 Godfrey Road, across from Schnucks and Hardees and between Liberty Bank and CVS. On his website you can learn more about Tassinari, file a claim, send a payment, find articles, and get a quote. Tassinari is also on Facebook at State Farm–Steve Tassinari Insurance Agent.

“We are here to help life go right,” Tassinari said.

