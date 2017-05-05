New Alton Dollar General to host grand opening May 13

× Expand This stock photo depicts a sign at a Dollar General store.

ALTON — The grand opening of Dollar General’s new store at 2901 Homer Adams Parkway is set for 8 a.m. Saturday, May 13.

Customers will enjoy special deals and free prizes at the event. The first 50 adult shoppers will receive a $10 Dollar General gift card and the first 200 shoppers will receive a Dollar General tote bag with complimentary product samples, among other giveaways.

The new store will continue to provide customers with the same value and convenience they have come to rely on, just at a different location.

“Dollar General is committed to delivering a pleasant shopping experience that includes a convenient location, a wide assortment of merchandise and great prices on quality products,” said Dan Nieser, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development. “We hope our Alton customers will continue to enjoy shopping at Dollar General’s new location.”

Dollar General’s new location features a fresh layout, designed to make shopping easier and simpler for customers. Some of the store’s new features include seasonal products featured in the center of the store, easily recognizable departments with visible signage and coolers that are more conveniently located at the front of the store.

Dollar General stores offer convenience and value to customers by providing a focused selection of national brands and private brands of food, housewares, seasonal items, cleaning supplies, basic apparel and health and beauty care products.

dollargeneral.com

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter