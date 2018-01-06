New attorney joins Gori Julian & Associates

EDWARDSVILLE — James “Alex” Starnes has joined Gori Julian & Associates P.C. as an attorney.

He will be working at the firm’s Edwardsville office in the practice area of asbestos litigation.

Starnes received his bachelor of arts degree in political science from the University of Missouri – Columbia. He later attended Southern Illinois University School of Law, where he received his juris doctor degree. He clerked for a circuit court judge and also interned with the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office. Starnes also did pro bono work for the Madison County Public Defender’s Office.

Starnes, a cancer survivor, seeks to be a zealous and effective advocate for individuals and families affected by asbestos lung cancer and mesothelioma.

For more information about the law firm, visit gorijulianlaw.com or call toll-free at (888) 362-6890.

