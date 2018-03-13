New attorney joins Gori Julian & Associates

EDWARDSVILLE — Samira Khazaeli has joined Gori Julian & Associates P.C. as an attorney. Khazaeli will be working at the firm’s Edwardsville office.

Khazaeli received her bachelor of science degree in advertising from the University of Illinois. She later attended school at Washington University School of Law. Throughout her time in law school, Khazaeli clerked for the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office in the Traffic/Misdemeanor Division and the Juvenile Abuse and Neglect Division. After graduating from Washington University, she worked as a prosecutor for the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. During her time as a prosecutor, she prosecuted cases involving crimes against children in the Children’s Justice Division.

At Gori Julian & Associates, Khazaeli will be working on behalf of injured plaintiffs in mass tort litigation.

For more information, visit the website or call (877) 456-5419.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter