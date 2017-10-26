New attorney joins Walton Telken Foster LLC

EDWARDSVILLE — Stephanie Lyons has joined the law firm Walton Telken Foster LLC in its Edwardsville office.

Lyons has extensive litigation experience that encompasses mass tort, product liability and pharmaceutical litigation. She has represented clients across the country who have been harmed by corporations’ dangerous and defective products. The law firm’s client-focused approach will allow her to continue to build meaningful client-attorney relationships while advocating for those injured by corporate greed and reckless conduct.

“Stephanie is an extremely energetic and talented attorney,” partner Troy Walton said. “With her passion, experience and skill set, she is an extraordinary addition to Walton Telken Foster. Over the last many years, our firm has litigated multiple mass tort, product liability and pharmaceutical cases throughout our region. With the addition of Stephanie and her team, Walton Telken Foster will now be able to provide the same compassionate and aggressive representation on nationwide basis.”

Lyons’ focus will be pharmaceutical and medical device litigation. Lyons and the firm are representing individuals who have been injured by their use of blood thinners Pradaxa or Xarelto. They also are pursuing claims for women who have suffered injuries related to their Essure implants.

Lyons is a graduate of Saint Louis University Law School (J.D. 2004) and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (B.S. 2000).

Prior to joining Walton Telken Foster, Lyons worked at Simmons Firm (now Simmons Hanly Conroy) representing plaintiffs in both asbestos and pharmaceutical litigation.

waltontelken.com

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter