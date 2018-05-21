New attorney on board at Gori Julian & Associates P.C.

EDWARDSVILLE | Jud Ankrom has joined Gori Julian & Associates P.C. as an attorney. He will be working at the firm’s Edwardsville office.

Ankrom has practiced law in Illinois since 1997. He maintains a general legal practice at Gori Julian, focusing on residential and commercial real estate transactions, real estate title issues, residential and commercial landlord representation, condominium and homeowner associations, business formation and representation, wills, trusts and estates. He prides himself on being available, responsive and sensitive to the client’s needs and is looking forward to continuing his career with the Gori Julian & Associates team.

For more information, visit the website or call (877) 456-5419.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter