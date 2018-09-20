New businesses join RiverBend Growth Association

RiverBend Growth Association

The RiverBend Growth Association announces its newest members:

• CJP Sealing: Chris Peipert been in business for 13 years as the sole proprietor. He built his business on quality work, competitive pricing, and reliable service, and has a huge repeat customer base.

Christopher Peipert, owner; 5317 Shannon Drive, Godfrey, (618) 830-3910

• Homestead Financial Mortgage: Since 1998, Homestead Financial Mortgage has been a fixture in the Midwest real estate landscape. Working in the financial services field, yet making mortgages and only mortgages, it is important to make every the best it can be. They pride themselves on their ability to help each and every client have a great and empowering experience, be it purchase or refinance. This is realized by 24-7 communication and availability and superior training and technology, which enhance each customer’s experience.

Ryan Wohlert, branch manager; 3005 Godfrey Road, Suite A, Godfrey; (618) 980-3860, facebook.com/hfmgodfrey

• Morning Glory Home Care: When older adults and their families are in need of help and hope, Morning Glory Home Care goes the extra mile to provide dedicated, individualized, consistent care to restore confidence and enhance the quality of life at home. Services are available 24-7, 365 days a year in seven Illinois counties. Learning as much as they can about a person enables them to match the perfect caregiver, who shares similar likes, dislikes, interests and personality traits, on top of providing the skill and expertise each senior deserves. It’s just one of many reasons both seniors and caregivers remain part of the Morning Glory family long-term: because it’s good to be cared for, but it’s great to be cared about.

Eliza Pautz, executive director; 535 Edwardsville Road, Suite 140, Troy; (618) 667-8400, morninggloryhomecare.com

• Special Olympics Illinois: The mission of Special Olympics Illinois is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. This gives them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills, and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes, and the community. They are helping to make the world a better, healthier and more joyful place — one athlete, one volunteer, one family member at a time. In Special Olympics Illinois, the power and joy of sport, shifts focus to what athletes can do, not what they can’t. Instead, they see athletes’ talents and abilities — and applaud them for all that they can do.

Caylee Cook, manager of development, Region J; 1318 Mercantile Drive, Highland; (618) 323-6227, soill.org/RegionJ

• State Farm – Steve Tassinari: Tassinari was born and raised in the Alton and Godfrey area and is the fourth generation of his family to live in the area. In addition to being an agent at State Farm, he has also been a customer for more than 20 years. His office offers auto, home, and life insurance as well as financial services including banking, refinancing and credit cards. In addition to serving Alton, Godfrey and the surrounding area, they are licensed to serve customers in Missouri. Their office is conveniently located in Godfrey and can also be reached by phone, email or through the website.

Steve Tassinari, agent; 2709 Godfrey Road, Godfrey; (618) 466-2700, stevetass.com

• Tucker’s Automotive & Tire Inc: Tucker’s Automotive and Tire Inc. is a brand new local and family-owned automotive repair facility in Godfrey. They service most makes and models of vehicles and have many brands of tires available. Their motto is “Yes we can do that” and it is their mission to “provide quality automotive repairs; while giving customers exceptional service, in a comfortable family-oriented atmosphere.”

124 Northport Drive, Alton; (618) 466-0546; open 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday, closed Sundays to spend time with family

The RiverBend Growth Association is the chamber of commerce and economic development organization for the 12 communities known as the Riverbend. For more information, visit the website or call (618) 467-2280.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter