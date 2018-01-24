New furniture store soon to call Alton home

Home Sweet Home Furniture and Bedding plans to open its doors in Alton’s Piasa Center during the second week of February.

The store, 512 W. Delmar, is near Picture This and More and across from Walgreens.

Store spokesperson Sam Ramadan confirmed this first location will feature the Signature Design by Ashley line of products, but “will soon add other brands and products as they go and learn more about what their customers are seeking.” Ramadan’s son Tommy is the store’s owner and will manage the retail venue, along with Tom Riney.

Once open, hours will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Wednesday through Saturday, with Sunday hours from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Home Sweet Home will be closed Tuesdays. For more information after the doors have opened, the store’s phone number is (618) 433-8787. Learn more and keep up on their progress by following @Furniture.sweethome on Facebook.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter