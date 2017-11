GODFREY — The RiverBend Growth Association has announced its newest members.

The new members include:

Alton Family Martial Arts & Fitness LLC

Benchmark Mortgage

Germania Brew Haus

Golf at Lockhaven DBA Lockhaven

Good Looking Kettle Corn

Northwestern Mutual

Solera Wines Inc.

The association is the chamber of commerce and economic development organization for the 12 communities known as the Riverbend. For more information, visit growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.