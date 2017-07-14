New owner, familiar reflection

The clientele at The Hair Pin have become more like family over the past 34 years, since Clara Hicks first opened the doors at 3400 Brown Street in Alton back in 1983. One of Alton’s longest-running hair salons has passed the shears to a new owner, but it’s still keeping it “all in the family.”

Jenn Khlantzos is the shop’s new owner, but she’s not new to the shop. Khlantzos, 32, has been hanging around since she was a little girl, watching her grandmother Hicks taking care of all her customers’ needs.

Hicks has been in the business for about 50 years. Now in her 80s, she was eager to have her granddaughter step in and take the lead.

“It’s great, really great,” Hicks said. “And I am very proud of Jenn, for everything she has done and is doing now.”

The other longtime stylist at The Hair Pin, Faye Goheen, has been a stylist for about 45 years.

Both Hicks and Goheen are ready to pass the clippers on to the younger generation, and they both consider retirement almost daily now. “But we’ll see,” Hicks said, smiling.

After developing a diverse career portfolio over the past several years, Khlantzos decided to return to an environment where she feels at home. She also wanted to help her grandmother’s salon keep going.

Deciding about two years ago to acquire her cosmetology license, Khlantzos attended Paul Mitchell St. Louis for her training. It was then that her grandmother said it was time for her to take over the business.

Joining Khlantzos at The Hair Pin are two other stylists with years of experience behind the chair. Megan Pickle has more than four years of experience and will be available for customers by appointment at the salon. Kristen Siemer, with more than 10 years experience, will be available for both walk-ins and appointments.

“I have really worked hard to have a good team here and to maintain the atmosphere my grandmother built the shop on, while also being able to meet the needs of today’s styling,” Khlantzos said. “We want to keep it homey and comfortable while keeping up with all the latest industry developments and customer needs.”

Keeping the family tradition going, Khlantzos admits her 4-year-old daughter is already learning how to shampoo.

Providing the typical hair and beauty salon services, The Hair Pin specializes in formal hair styling such as for weddings and proms, waxing, color, cuts, hand-painting, blonding, and Olaplex bond perfecting. The shop also specializes in perms, which Khlantzos noted is making a comeback.

“But they (perms) are so much better now — quite different from the ones we all think of from the ‘80s,” she said.

They also offer cuts and services for men.

Another service they offer is working with funeral homes for customers who have passed away.

“Because our customers are most often with us for many years, we not only know them, we also know their hair and how they liked it,” she said. “We are proud of our professional relationships and are always quite honored to fulfill this need when it arises.”

Khlantzos has already given the shop a bit of a facelift and has put the wheels in motion for future expansion — of services and perhaps eventually of the shop itself. She is hoping to provide more services for skin care, and maybe bring in a retail product line. There is also room for the shop to physically grow, but there are no plans to move from its 34-year-old location.

“Our prices are very affordable,” Khlantzos said. “Our stylists are quality-trained and educated, and they have all kept up their training well and kept up with trends in the styling industry. We have all our state board licensures in place, and we keep them current. The Hair Pin provides good, quality care and attention to its customers, and we do it in a very homey, relaxed, comfortable atmosphere.”

The shop is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Walk-ins are welcome during those hours. Other times are by appointment only. For more information, call (618) 463-0757. You can also follow their Facebook page, The Hair Pin.

